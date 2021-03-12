When: Brecknock Township supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: The board voted to allow the township secretary to pay certain bills prior to receiving authorization from the supervisors.

Rentals: Supervisors typically authorize the secretary to pay all of the previous month’s bills at each of their monthly meetings. In recent months, mail delays have made it difficult for the secretary to receive authorization and pay the bills before the due date. While most bills are paid electronically, the company the township purchases road salt from only accepts checks. The township had difficulty purchasing salt in February because the supplier had not yet received the check for the previous order.

New policy: The secretary will be able to pay recurring bills from current vendors before receiving the board’s official approval. All other bills will need to be formally approved by the board before payment.

Other business: Supervisors plan for Duane Leinbach to serve as the new township’s emergency management coordinator. Leinbach will be appointed after completing the required certifications. The board is looking to play a more active role in emergency management and is working with Leinbach to select a deputy emergency management coordinator.