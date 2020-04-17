What: Brecknock Township Supervisors meeting, April 14.

What happened: Supervisors discussed plans for improving the township’s public parks and passed additional resolutions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details: The board is moving forward with a planned improvement project that will repave a portion of the parking lot for the Eagle’s Nest pavilion in Brubaker Park. Supervisors also are looking to improve the grass in the park by spreading lime and fertilizer. The township will purchase a new wheeled string trimmer to allow for easier grounds maintenance.

Virtual meeting: Supervisors used a videoconferencing call to hold the meeting. Residents could join the call by following instructions posted on the township website. All meeting participants were able to speak with the supervisors.

COVID-19 response: Although the board had previously approved an emergency declaration in a closed-door emergency meeting, the supervisors voted on the declaration a second time for it to be approved publicly. Additionally, following a recommendation from the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office, supervisors voted to remove the 10% penalty typically charged to residents who are late in paying real estate taxes.

Quotable: “This all hasn’t affected my family very much, but I know some families it has affected strongly, and I think they would be grateful for more time,” said Supervisor Andy Baum, explaining why he supported eliminating the penalty for late real estate taxes.