Parkesburg Borough Manager Neil Vaughn told the council Oct. 7 that he is “cautiously hopeful” that by 2021 the Parkesburg Train Station will see $2 million in long-anticipated upgrades and improvements.
Vaughn said borough, Amtrak and PennDOT officials recently met with state Sen. Andy Dinniman, who brokered an agreement allowing PennDOT to direct the project, to be paid for with Act 89 transportation funding. Plans include 100 additional parking spaces, stormwater management improvements to prevent flooding on Culvert Street, lighting and safety upgrades, a pedestrian walkway, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and repaving on Maple Avenue.
Vaughn said PennDOT will design the project, assign the borough a construction manager and pay for the final bill, even if it exceeds $2 million. Design work, to be discussed during council’s Nov. 18 meeting, will be done in 2019, with construction to be completed in 2020.
“This is the first year in a while we’ve gotten some positive news that wasn’t a delay,” Mayor John P. Hagan II said.
In other business Joseph Reali, code enforcement officer, told council the estimated price tag for putting up just the shell of a new 16-foot by 40-foot maintenance building would be $63,000. Interior, water and sewer service would be an additional $65,000 to $75,000, he said.
Council also agreed to host Octorara Area School District Superintendent Michelle Orner for a special town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.