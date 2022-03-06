When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, March 1.

What happened: Andrew Tuleya of ARRO Consulting reported the borough is doing its part to contain stormwater pollution.

What it means: The borough’s municipal storm sewer system discharge permit from the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System covers small municipal stormwater systems in Pennsylvania. New Holland’s system is regulated by the state Department of Environmental Protection Agency and thus falls under the Clean Water Act. Owners and operators covered under this general permit must manage, implement and enforce management programs for controlling all stormwater discharges. The borough must effectively prohibit pollutants in stormwater discharges or other unauthorized discharges into its MS4 system as necessary to comply with the state water quality standards.

Quotable: “The borough is in very good shape and is compliant based on the 2020-2021 DEP report,” Tuleya said.

Public education and involvement: Tuleya encouraged residents to learn more about how they can help the environment. Tuleya said the borough has resources on its website newhollandborough.org related to stormwater management, pollution prevention and regulatory requirements. Printed copies are also available at the borough office.

Contract: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Ephrata, was awarded a street repaving bid for $99,282.28. The streets include: three cul de sacs in Ashlea Village — Redwood, Pine and Cottonwood Lanes; 100 block of East Conestoga Street from Roberts Avenue east to Railroad Avenue.

Residents’ request: Council approved a modification to the previously approved stormwater improvement project for the 500 block of West Conestoga Street to eliminate a 15-inch reinforced concrete pipe with a new drain requested by property owners who live on that street, Nancy Middlekauff as well as Barry and Barbara Nolt. They told council they felt the additional offset pipe wasn’t needed for the short section where it was to be placed. Borough Manager Dick Fulcher explained removal of the pipe at the planned location would have little effect on the overall project. He estimated the change would save about $6,000.

Street closings: Sunday, July 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., East Jackson Street between South Kinzer Avenue east to Park Avenue for New Holland Band Antique Car Show; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m., to Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m., Main Street between Custer Avenue and Railroad Avenue; South Roberts and North Roberts from Main Street north to Broad Street; Franklin Street between South Roberts Avenue east to South Railroad Avenue for Farmers Fair Association’s fair; Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6 to 10 p.m., Jackson Street from Ranck Avenue west to South Custer Avenue, then north to Broad Street, east to North Railroad Avenue, south to Main Street and east to Kinzer Avenue for the fair parade.