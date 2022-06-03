When: Manheim Borough special public meeting to launch feasibility study of Manheim Community Pool, with full council present, May 25.

What happened: George Deines of the aquatics planning firm Counsilman-Hunsaker provided background on the feasibility study the consultant will conduct to determine the future of the Manheim Community Pool, 504 Adele Ave. About 20 area residents and members of borough council attended the meeting at the Manheim railroad station, 210 S. Charlotte St.

Why it matters: Because the outdoor pool complex needs about $400,000 in repairs to open for this year’s season, council decided Oct. 26 to close the pool this year and possibly the 2023 season as it wrestles with the long-term future of the pool. The lap pool will remain open for the Manheim Swim Team’s use.

Background: The pool complex includes the main L-shaped pool, a wading pool and a lap pool as well as a bathhouse, mechanical building, basketball court and pavilion. The L-shaped main pool was constructed in 1958, and the lap pool was constructed in 1979. The pool had been managed for the past few years by the Lancaster Family YMCA, now known as the YMCA of the Roses. Last October, council agreed to partner with the YMCA to develop long-term plans for the pool. The feasibility study is the first step in developing those plans.

Study: Deines said the study, which will provide options for the pool’s future, will take three to four months to complete. It will examine the pool complex’s physical condition as well as how the facilities within the complex are utilized and operational challenges facing the pool. The study will seek input from the community regarding residents’ vision for the pool. There will also be research on the demographics of those who use the various facilities. Deines said current trends in pool design indicate there are four main uses for pools — recreation, competition, instruction and wellness and therapy. For example, recreation could include zero-depth entry, water slides, water sprays, a children’s play area in shallow water or a lazy river. Instructional uses could include swim lessons, lifeguard certifications and scuba lessons. Wellness and therapy could include water exercise and water aerobics.

Discussion: Council member Carol Phillips said her son John “lived” at the pool in the summer and served as a lifeguard there in his teens. She said at that time the pool was packed with people the entire summer. Kim Kirchner, Manheim Summer Swim Team treasurer, said discussion of the pool’s future must include swim team representatives because the team uses the lap pool for home swim meets. Council member Brad Roth said he would like the study to include information about the recently completed upgrades at Lititz Springs Pool and the Ephrata Community Pool and how they impacted pool membership.

Quotables: “The pool was an important part of growing up in the ’60s and ’70s. There’s a benefit to the social interactions that you can’t put a price tag to,” said resident Donna Hlavacek. “It’s too much of a community asset to lose. I’d like to see it (the pool) upgraded to a year-round facility so the high school swim team could use it rather than practice late at night at Lititz Rec,” said Kim Hatfield, 2021 Manheim pool manager and Manheim Summer Swim Team board member.

What’s next: Borough Manager Jim Fisher said information about any future meetings regarding the pool feasibility study will be posted on the borough’s social media and website manheimboro.org.