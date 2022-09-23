When: Mount Joy Borough Council meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: A receipt of grants totaling over $1.3 million was reported to the council.

Grants received: Various borough departments reported receipt of these grants: $650,000 Heritage Grant to upgrade Borough Park/Kunkle Field; $434,596 American Rescue Plan Act second round funds; $208,693 Department of Environmental Protection grant for purchase of compost handling equipment; and $37,500 Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for a Chiques Park master site plan.

Shentel franchise: The borough will enter into a franchise agreement with Shentel to provide fiber optic internet, television and telephone services to borough residents as an alternative to Comcast and others.

Gerberich-Payne building: Mayor Tim Bradley said the developers converting the old factory at 240 W. Main St. to a senior residential/commercial facility will try to preserve the “Gerberich-Payne Shoe Co” signage on the front of the building.

Personnel: Cody Lyons is the borough’s new MS4, stormwater, projects and grant coordinator. The Fire Department Mount Joy’s new chief is Brett Hamm and deputy chief is Steve Johns.

Council meeting frequency: A proposal to go to two council meetings per month and reduce the number of committee meetings was discussed and rejected.

Station parking charges: Borough Manager Mark Pugliese reported that the state Department of Transportation will soon impose a $2 per day parking fee at the Amtrak Mount Joy railroad station.