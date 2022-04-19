A man's body pulled from the Susquehanna River on Monday is believed to be a man who was shot by Harrisburg police in January, according to a media report.

The man's body was pulled from the river near Three Mile Island, according to PennLive. The body had a tattoo that matched one that 36-year-old Miguel Maldonado had, and at least one gunshot wound.

Maldonado was shot by officers on Jan. 16 during an incident when he partially submerged his vehicle in the river near the Dock Street Dam. Maldonado then stood on his car with his wife and daughter while holding a knife, prompting two officers to each fire to shots at him, according to the report.

Maldonado disappeared into the river and had been presumed dead since then. PennLive reports that his relatives were notified Monday that the body was likely Maldonado.

Police have not specified who discovered the body or under what circumstances. Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told the news agency that authorities will check the body's fingerprints to confirm the identity.