Authorities in Dauphin County discovered a body in the Susquehanna River near the Lancaster County border Monday, according to a report by ABC27.

The body was recovered near Three Mile Island in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, near Falmouth in Lancaster County, ABC27 said.

Exactly where near the island or when the body was discovered was not specified in the report.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the body was within the Dauphin County border “by about 100 feet.” The incident is being handled by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is “not at all involved,” he added.

A state police trooper told ABC27 there was no threat to the public.

The body has not been publicly identified.

A spokesperson for state police could not provide any additional information, stating the incident was being handled by the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division. Attempts to reach Dauphin County CID were not immediately successful.

At least one boat from a Lancaster County fire department was dispatched to the scene around 12:45 p.m., launching from a Conoy Township boat launch. However, the incident is being handled by Dauphin County authorities, a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said.