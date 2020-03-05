When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting March 2.
What happened: Vicki Phillips, co-owner of Granny & Pop’s Place boarding home in the 2900 block of Lincoln Highway East, made an emotional plea to the board to allow her to keep the 14-room boarding house open that she and her husband, Darren, operate. The zoning hearing board voted in 2017 to shut down the facility because it’s not permitted in the village commercial zone.
Why it’s important: The state’s Commonwealth Court upheld the board’s decision, which could mean eviction for 15 low-income residents.
Background: The Phillipses, who have owned the property since 2015, said they never intended to go against the township. Vicki Phillips said they did not research the property’s zoning because it had been operating as a boarding house for years and a real estate broker represented the property as a boarding house. Darren Phillips said they have upgraded the property and don’t make a lot of money from the business. They are worried that their tenants, many of whom are veterans, on disability or who were incarcerated, will have nowhere to go if they have to shut down.
Quotable: “We’re willing to do anything that the township is asking for,” Vicki Phillips said.
What’s next: If the Phillipses don’t appeal to the state Supreme Court, they will be notified by the township that they have to stop using the property as a boarding house.