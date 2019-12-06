Technically, the Eastern York school board reorganized Thursday night. As required by law, every two years the winners from November’s election are sworn in and the “new” board elects its officers.

In reality, though, nothing much changed Thursday for the Eastern York board. November’s winners — Jason Malone, Todd Lentz, Jon Shevelew, James Reese and Darvin Shelley — all were incumbents who won reelection without opposition. And when the officers were voted on, it was Malone and Lentz, both of whom were unopposed, who were reelected as president and vice president, respectively.

The only change came when Malone was appointing the board’s representatives on various boards and commissions. Mark D. Keller, who previously served as the board’s representative to the Hellam Township Master Park Plan committee, will not continue in that role, but that is because the committee no longer meets.

All the other appointees remain the same, with Richard Zepp and Shelley serving as the board’s state legislative liaisons, Richard Holtzinger and Shevelew as the board’s representatives on the Eastern York Area Recreation Commission, and Shelley continuing as its rep on the York County School of Technology’s Joint Operating Committee.

Assistant business manager Timothy Senft will continue to represent the district on the York Adams Tax Bureau’s York County Tax Collection Committee.

