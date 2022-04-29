When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, April 25.

What happened: The board unanimously accepted board President Richard Gehman’s resignation due to relocation out of the district. The board also, in an 8-0 vote, elected Vice President Chris Weber to serve as the new board president and Tim Stayer as vice president until December, when the board reorganizes.

Background: Gehman’s resignation comes as he starts a new job in Liverpool, New York. The resignation was announced on the district’s website April 19. Gehman began his term in 2016 and has been board president since 2019. Weber has served on the board for 10 years, and as vice president for the last two years. He works as a youth pastor. Stayer has a long background serving at Ephrata Area school board; he is the board’s liaison with Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

Voting process: Stayer made the motion, seconded by board member Philip Eby, to elect Weber as president. There were no other nominations. Board member Judy Beiler nominated Stayer to fill the role as vice president, seconded by Eby. There were no other nominations for this appointment either.

Quotable: “We have very capable leaders. And so I just appreciate both of you and your willingness to step up and help out. It’s a big deal for you, and I personally I think we all feel very comfortable and confident with your leadership, Eby said. He also thanked Gehman, who was not present at the meeting, for serving and leading the board since 2019. “He really did an outstanding job,” Eby said.

Vacancy: There is now a vacant seat on the school board. Legally, the board must fill the position within 30 days. Eligible candidates who wish to be considered must submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, to board Secretary Stephanie Gingrich at s_gingrich@easdpa.org. Applicants must be 18 years or older, have lived in the district for at least one year, and must have no record of conviction for any felony offense, or any misdemeanor offense involving dishonesty or moral turpitude. All requirements can be found on the district’s website.

Interview process: Eligible candidates will receive a set of questions and will be asked to send in a written response. The board will then, during a special voting meeting on May 16, interview potential candidates and appoint a new member. The term of the new board member will run through December 2023. People of all political affiliations can apply. When asked by LNP | LancasterOnline what the board is looking for in a candidate, Weber said, “We are a student-centered district. We desire board candidates that can look to put students first.”

Next steps: The deadline to apply to fill the vacancy is April 29. Ephrata Area school board will meet for its next committee of the whole meeting, May 2.