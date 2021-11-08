When: Cocalico school board meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: School board President Kevin Eshleman announced that the board met in executive session Oct. 11 to conduct interviews for a high school principal — a position to be filled by Cocalico High School Assistant Principal Scott Bennetch upon Chris Irvine’s retirement in January.

Vaccines: Board members said they would oppose a vaccine mandate, though such a mandate does not exist. “We were a little caught off-guard with the masking mandate so we don’t want to be caught off guard with a vaccine mandate,”Eshelman said. “We’re looking at what we can do preemptively to make sure that doesn’t come our way, or how to push back in advance. ... I think a vaccine for a student is absolutely a parents’ decision.” Vice President Doug Graybill agreed, saying, “I am pro parental choice.” Board member Desiree Wagner said, “The government and Big Pharma are exempt from liability for adverse reactions, but will we be, as a board?”

Quotable: “This policy change is despite the vote that occurred at the last meeting to keep public comment to five minutes,” said resident Leah Shenk. “You’re showing you don’t want community or parent input. You were voted to represent us. ... No limit should be placed on the times for public comment.”

Public comment: “I do not agree with the vaccine mandate,” said school board candidate Treva Bollinger prior to the Nov. 2 election. Resident Dan Burton said he sees potential vaccine mandates as a “power grab by the government to take control away from parents.” But Patrick Gizinski said, “I am shocked to hear the level of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories even by the board. There is clear evidence that vaccines work. I am completely in favor of a vaccine mandate for our children.”

Speaking times: The board voted to move public comment from three minutes to five minutes. Prior to the vote to approve this policy, residents complained the three-minute time limit would restrict communication and transparency.