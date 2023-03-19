When: Octorara Area school board meeting, March 13.

What happened: Superintendent Michele Orner and Christina Marsala from the district’s human resources department explained staffing challenges.

Background: The challenge in finding teachers is a statewide issue, and it has been developing for many years. A chart comparing the number of new teachers to the number of emergency certifications of individuals without teaching credentials showed a steady drop in new teachers since 2012. The problem has progressed so that this year — for the first time — the number of new teachers is less than the emergency certifications.

Why it’s important: This year Octorara has 40 emergency certifications including five that are pending approval and six that are student teachers. At midyear the district lost 14 teachers — only one of those was leaving for another school district. The rest are either retirements or teachers leaving the profession.

What happens next: Although the district has longstanding relationships with colleges and universities, at this point there are only three student teachers available for the 2023-24 school year. The district is taking part in recruitment drives hosted by the Chester County Intermediate Unit’s recruiting consortium.

Quotable: “This district as a whole has been able to solve every staffing problem put before us,” Orner said. “There’s a larger picture out there and we wanted to bring that to your attention.”