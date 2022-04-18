When: Octorara Area school board meeting in person and via Zoom, April 11.

What happened: Multiple students, parents and coaches addressed the board on the status of eighth grade baseball and softball programs for the next school year.

Background: Octorara is a member of the Lancaster Lebanon League for PIAA sports, including junior varsity and varsity baseball, but the league may not be offering eighth-grade baseball and softball next school year.

Why it’s important: No move has been made at this point to drop eighth grade baseball. District administration is looking at alternatives for the next school year, but no decision has been reached.

The cost: One alternative for ballplayers could be to join a tournament league, which could cost $600 or more.

Quotable: “We don’t want to create a scenario where our kids have to pay $500 or $1,000 to play a sport they love,” Superintendent Michele Orner said.

What’s next: A presentation will be made at the next education committee meeting, By that time there should be a list of suggested alternatives.

Other happenings: Board Chair Brian Fox referenced a letter of intent to sue sent to all board members except Anthony Falgiatore. The letter threatens each board member with fees of $56,000 or $34,000 each if settled by April 30, plus $1,000 per day thereafter. The contention is the board violated constitutional rights by prohibiting an audience member from speaking because he would not give his name, and then having him removed from the building. Fox advised the board that the letter has been sent to the district solicitor, and there is no cause for concern.