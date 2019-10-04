- When: School board meeting, Sept. 23.

- What happened: The district is on a mission to bring science to its youngest learners. Toward that end, the board approved a lineup of enrichment activities where elementary students will engage in experiential learning and problem-solving.

- Full steamahead: The board approved contracts for what it calls Elementary STEAM Days to enhance learning that uses science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. They include the following: a Science Explorers program consisting of an assembly for grades one through four and activities for kindergarten students and third graders at a cost of $12,000; a program by the Maryland Science Center that will offer an assembly for kindergarten through fourth grade and a physics carnival for fourth graders at a cost of $4,800; activities from the Whitaker Center for kindergarten through fourth grade and a rotation experience for first graders at a cost of $4,800; and an outreach program by ZooAmerica consisting of an assembly for students in kindergarten through fourth grade and interactive activities for second graders at a cost of $3,480.

- Monarch project: Highland Elementary School students banded and released monarch butterflies in late September with more to follow, Superintendent Brian Troop told the board. The school has been growing a milkweed garden on the property for a few years, hoping to attract monarchs. After a chrysalis forms, it is taken into an area to be incubated. When the butterflies are ready for release, they’re tagged with a tiny serial number so that their flight to Mexico can be followed and their journey noted in an effort to increase monarch population. The project is managed by Adrian Shelly, a fourth grade elementary teacher and science department chairman.

