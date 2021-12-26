When: Manheim Central special school board meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: Board members approved revisions to the pay ranges for support staff.

Why it’s important: Business Manager Bryan Howett said the increase in the pay rates was needed to help retain staff and to attract new employees.

Background: Howett reported that low wages were cited as a reason for leaving positions on several exit interview forms. Additionally, the custodial and food service departments are regularly short-staffed. With regard to new employees, Howett said research shows many local retailers, restaurants and distributers have increased their rates in response to the job market; the district’s wage increases are needed to be competitive in the current market. Howett said sources to develop the new pay ranges include the Lancaster Chamber’s 2021 wage survey and information from Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13’s study of school districts in the two counties.

Details: Howett said with the new system each position type is assigned a pay grade based on market data, and each pay grade has a minimum, maximum and mid-point. A staff member’s experience and years of service are also considered in the pay-grade system. For new hires, comparable experience in corporate positions will also be considered. The minimum starting rate for support staff will increase to $13.75 per hour from $9.96. Examples of the wage increases include an increase in the minimum hourly rate from $10.72 to $14.63 per hour for part-time food service staff and an increase from $12.86 to $15.89 for a full-time instructional assistant.

Quotable: “It is an aggressive shift, but we feel it is warranted,” Howett said. “Our frontline staff such custodians and teaching assistants as well as teachers have dealt with a number of challenges including increased sanitation and the shift to online learning the past year and a half. They should really get a COVID raise,” school board member Rob Iosue said.

What’s next: The increases are retroactive to Dec. 13. Staff members will see the increases with the first pay in January 2022.