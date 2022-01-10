When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: After several years, the township supervisors made a shift in officers at their reorganization meeting by naming John Blowers chairperson and Corey Meyers vice chairperson. They also welcomed two new members to the board — Roger Rutt and Mike Thornton.

Other happenings: Supervisor Ethan Demme suggested the board look into changing professional accounting firms every five years so there is a fresh set of eyes looking at the audits. The board approved the firm of Maher Duessel to perform the 2021 audit but agreed to look at other firms for next year.

Dog park proposal: Meyers told the board he was approached by some of his neighbors who are interested in forming a dog park at Lafayette Park and told them to pitch their plans at the park board meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17.