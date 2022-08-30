College news

Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2022 from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees. Adamstown — Elaine Mast, summa cum laude, bachelor’s in psychology and social work. Denver — Phillip Friggle, cum laude, bachelor’s in speech pathology and audiology. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in health sciences; Kasey Halbleib, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in art studio; Olivia Hershey, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in communication studies and theatre arts; Taylor Maciejewski, bachelor’s in business administration - information technology and analytics; Justin Shelly, cum laude, bachelor’s in digital forensics and cybersecurity. Honey Brook — Alexa DeFulgentis, bachelor’s in psychology. Kirkwood — Clare Remaley, cum laude, bachelor’s in English. Lancaster — Taylor Capoferri, master’s in speech-language pathology; Samantha Carney, summa cum laude, bachelor’s in psychology; Hannah Dawson, cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing; Erin Gingrich, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in environmental - geographical - geological sciences; Logan Graves, bachelor’s in criminal justice and psychology. Lititz — Mckayla Baker, bachelor’s in psychology; Hunter Grow, bachelor’s in environmental - geographical - geological sciences; Robert Grow, Master of Science in exercise science; Alexa Hess, bachelor’s in nursing; Tyler Trimarchi, bachelor’s in accounting. Manheim — Mayelin Santiago Cruz, bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies; Dalton Shirk-Gainer, cum laude, bachelor’s in business administration - management. Maytown — Nicholas Ketner, cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing. Millersville — Julia Tappany, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in digital forensics and cybersecurity. Mohnton — Jessica Halligan, cum laude, bachelor’s in accounting. Morgantown — Erica Wolfgang, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing. Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing; Daniel Mueser, Bachelor of Applied Science in technical leadership. Nottingham — Abigail Rush, bachelor’s in communication studies. Oxford — Elizabeth Lentz, cum laude, bachelor’s in accounting. Robesonia — Mason Wolfskill, Master of Accountancy.

