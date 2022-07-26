College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Adamstown — Elaine Mast. Christiana — William Gallagher. Columbia — Alivia Loercher. Denver — Rachael Brown, Cody Fink, Phillip Friggle, Allyson Hirneisen. East Petersburg — Margaret Shaffer. Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, Kasey Halbleib, Olivia Hershey, Katrielle Hoffman, Taylor Maciejewski, Justin Shelly, Gabrielle Walsh. Ephrata — Hannah Camacho, Andrew Kasatkin. Honey Brook — Alexa DeFulgentis, Sophie Harple, Mia Noland. Kirkwood — Clare Remaley. Lancaster — Kylee Bennett, Madelyn Canady, Sarah Capoferri, Samantha Carney, Riley Dawson, John Franklin, Erin Gingrich, Lemaire Jean, Matthew Marquette, Alyssa Phillips, Erin Purzycki. Leola — Brock Rennekamp. Lititz — Andrea Acosta, Mckayla Baker, Mikayla Becker, Tabitha Delmont, Hunter Grow, Christopher Gyles, Alexa Hess, Tayler Leonard, Graham Wolf. Marietta — Morgan Creek. Maytown — Nicholas Ketner. Millersville — Anna Sugra, Julia Tappany. Mohnton — Isaac Frech, Jessica Halligan, Courtney Hubric, Emily Zillhardt. Morgantown — Emily Glass, Nicholas Kurtz, Erica Wolfgang. Mount Joy — Bailey Crager, Ashley Maxwell, Daniel Mueser, William Troutman, Julianne Wheeler. New Holland — Karoline Fitz. New Providence — Mason Simpkins. Nottingham — Rebecca Rush. Oxford — Rachel Florio, Elizabeth Lentz, Courtney Schneider. Reinholds — Mallory Moyer. Strasburg — Christine Fritz, Emma Gochnauer. Willow Street — Megan Fisher.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.