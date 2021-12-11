College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in May 2021 from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Atglen — Maximillian Mersereau, cum laude, bachelor’s in digital forensics.

Columbia — Emily Gutierrez, cum laude, bachelor’s in Early Childhood (PK-4).

Denver — Leanna Canull, bachelor’s in business administration in management; Aubrey Eberly, bachelor’s in medical imaging.

Elizabethtown — Megan Hoover, master’s in accounting; Jamie Marsico, bachelor’s in business administration - marketing; Nicholas Stoner, bachelor’s in business administration - management; Logan Yohn, bachelor’s in business administration - marketing.

Holtwood — Amanda Dicamillo, cum laude, bachelor’s in nursing; Jordan Walsh, Master of Science in speech-language pathology.

Honey Brook — Jamie Gaydos, bachelor’s in nursing; Hannah Harple, summa cum laude, bachelor’s in special education (PK-8)/early childhood (PK-4); Hannah Morris, bachelor’s in digital forensics.

Lancaster — Nicholas Brooks, Master of Science in instructional technology; Matthew Dougherty, bachelor’s in economics; Sunflower Greene, Master of business administration; Briann Halpin, bachelor’s in audiology; Jaden Leed, bachelor’s in economics; Adeline Long, bachelor’s in business administration - management; Rudolph Rigano III, bachelor’s in communication studies; Mary Thomas, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in languages and cultures.

Leola — Camila Arbelaez, bachelor’s in languages and cultures; Tomislav Lojpur, bachelor’s in health sciences; Adam Platt, bachelor’s in business administration - marketing.

Lititz — Andrew Haines, bachelor’s in political science; Tyler Hess, bachelor’s in early childhood (PK-4); Jolyssa High, cum laude, bachelor’s in psychology; Melanie Horsburgh, bachelor’s in communication studies; Logan Kempinski, bachelor’s in communication studies; Heather Kulp, cum laude, bachelor’s in communication studies; Haley Miller, bachelor’s in psychology; Sierra Miron, bachelor’s in mass communication; Meghan Quinn, cum laude, bachelor’s in early childhood (PK-4); Lucas Styles, cum laude, bachelor’s in early childhood (PK-4).

Manheim — John McCormick, bachelor’s in business administration - management; Rachel Woratyla, bachelor’s in professional sales and marketing.

Marietta — Trenton Long, cum laude, bachelor’s in supply chain management; Colin McIntyre, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in computer science.

Millersville — David Burkhart, Master of Education in business education; Kyle Herr, bachelor’s in digital forensics.

Mount Joy — Mackenzie Bedwell, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in early childhood (PK-4)/deaf hard of hearing (N-12); Chandler Hughes, magna cum laude, bachelor’s in computer science; Ryan Smith, bachelor’s in accounting; Sara Wiberg, Master of Education in educational leadership.

Oxford — Rachel Shelley, bachelor’s in accounting.

Peach Bottom — Deborah Towles, bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies.

Robesonia — Caleb Beard, summa cum laude, bachelor’s in computer science; Mason Wolfskill, summa cum laude, bachelor’s in accounting.

