When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: During this committee of the whole meeting, board members discussed a possible bilingual pilot program for kindergarten and first grade students that could begin next fall. The Newcomer/Heritage model is one of several plans offered by administrators to replace the district’s current dual-language immersion instruction. The board must decide on a plan Feb. 15. Board members also could vote to restart dual-language immersion instead.

Background: Board members voted to freeze the district’s K-8 dual-language immersion instruction in June after a consultant’s report said the program, which costs about $1.2 million per year, does not work. Administrators presented several replacement options at the Jan. 11 meeting that would offer some kind of Spanish instruction at elementary schools.

The plan: The Newcomer/Heritage model would teach kindergarten and first grade students all subjects in Spanish and English, with teachers using mostly Spanish when students start kindergarten. Spanish instruction would gradually decrease as students become proficient in English.

More info: The pilot program would call for one kindergarten and another first grade class at one elementary school for three years, according to Kelly Burkholder, who coordinates the district’s community relations. Administrators would evaluate data before decided to expand the model to other elementary schools. Superintendent Damaris Rau said transitional classes likely would be held at either Washington or King elementary schools.

Quotable: “I really, really believe that’s where we’ll get the most benefit for our students and the most engagement for our families,” Kareena Rios, board vice president, said during the meeting. Board member David Parry agreed. “That’s the one that most excites me. Let’s target the early learners and help them.”

Another view: Luis Morales, another board member, offered a different perspective. Morales came to the United States from Puerto Rico when he was in fifth grade and told board members he would have appreciated more help with writing in English then. “You’re skipping second, third, fourth, fifth grade and older,” Morales said of the Newcomer/Heritage model. “I would like to see (help for Spanish speakers) at the other end.”

Finding teachers: Any elementary language instruction plan will face a current teacher shortage, said Karen Wynn, the district’s instructional program director. Currently, McCaskey has two openings for Spanish-certified teachers, as does Jackson middle school. Wynn said the state Department of Education says that those positions must be filled first before hiring teachers for language instruction in elementary schools. Also, the dual language immersion program, which stopped admitting students this past fall, has an opening for a teacher certified in Spanish and elementary education.

Coming up: Superintendent Damaris Rau said the board will continue to discuss language instruction at the next board meeting.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 as a committee of the whole. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.