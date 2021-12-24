When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

Budget and taxes: The board approved the 2022 balanced budget as advertised in the amount of $1,405,847. Taxes remain at the current rate of 1.1082 mills.

What happened: This was the final meeting for Dennis Groff, longtime supervisor, township manager, roadmaster and emergency management coordinator. Groff is retiring for personal and health reasons.

Background: Groff served 30 years as township supervisor and has been roadmaster for the past 19 years. Groff was also chairman of the Paradise Township Sewer Authority, serving there approximately 15 years.

Quotable: “We all have big shoes to fill. There’s going to be a void,” Chairman Adam Bills said.

Why it’s important: Samuel Beiler, currently serving as secretary for the zoning hearing board, was appointed to fill the remainder of Groff’s term as supervisor. The board voted to hire David S. Thompson as township manager and roadmaster, starting Jan. 10 at a salary of $70,000 per year. Thompson formerly worked as assistant manager for East Vincent Township in Chester County.

What happens next: Appointment of a new emergency management coordinator will be made at the supervisors’ Jan. 3 reorganization meeting.

Other happenings: The township is looking to hire someone to clean the township building once every two weeks as well as clean the community building as needed to be ready for rentals and the Girl Scout cabin. Applications are currently being accepted at the township office.