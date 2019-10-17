When: School board meeting, Oct. 14.
What happened: Board members voted unanimously to reject bids for a new middle school project; at a total of $55.34 million, the bids came in significantly higher than the board had expected.
Background: The district has embarked on a plan to renovate existing elementary schools and construct a new middle school estimated at $100 million for all projects combined.
Public comment: Resident Scott Enterline asked the board about locally sourcing building materials for the middle school, instead of bringing in brick from Utah and natural stone from Canada, for savings he projected to be roughly 40% of cost, or $60,000. Maryann and Westley Enterline (no relation to Scott Enterline), of Marotta/Main Architects, responded by saying planners are looking at various material sourcing options.
Next steps: The administration will work on the bid proposal and then seek new bids, district spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said Oct. 16.
Project deficiencies: The board also reviewed a letter from the state Department of Environmental Protection addressing deficiencies the agency has identified with the middle school project. The DEP letter outlines 21 shortcomings, some relating to the project’s erosion and sedimentation control plan, and others related to regulations in the state stormwater best practices manual. The full text of the letter, along with all bid amounts and options, and the background of the building project, are available on the district website as documents attached to the meeting agenda. School administrators will set up a meeting with DEP to discuss the deficiencies further, Gapinski said Oct. 16.