When: Pequea Valley school board meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: Bidding for the intermediate and high school construction project will begin in March, about two months behind the preliminary schedule, but construction will likely be on schedule, Seth Wentz of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates Architects told the board.

Background: One building will serve students in grades 7-12. The cost of the project is an estimated $75.9 million to $83.2 million.

Architecture updates: Wentz said the building’s metal roof will have a low slope with minimal seams, joints and valleys. It will include some pop-ups to allow natural light into the building. The building’s exterior will be masonry with some combination of brick and block, including red, gray and dark gray brick in accordance with school colors. The entrance will have a large canopy with the Pequea Valley logo underneath, and the logo will also appear on the building’s left corner, where the gym will be.

Mask protest: Over 100 residents attended in protest of the new statewide school mask mandate, with over two dozen people speaking out against the mandate. The board is offering a grace period until Sept. 16 in which unmasked students will not be obligated to move to online school.

What’s next: The board will decide on a course of action at its next meeting on Sept. 16; many residents proposed that parents be allowed to sign mask waivers without doctor’s notes. An earlier meeting is possible, depending on what information becomes available to the board.

Vacancy filled: The board swore in new member Benjamin Ingles. He is completing the remaining three months of former board member Michael Sage’s term; Sage resigned at the Aug. 12 board meeting because he is moving outside the district.