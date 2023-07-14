A warehouse developer has lost its bid to build a controversial million-square-foot warehouse on Mount Pleasant Road in Mount Joy Township.

The township’s three-member zoning hearing board rendered a unanimous decision Thursday evening to deny Panattoni Development Co.’s request for a special exception to exceed the 50,000-square-foot maximum size for a warehouse in the township’s light industrial district.

Following the vote at the end of the 12-minute meeting, thunderous applause broke out among the approximately 50 people who sat in the pews of The Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies on the Elizabethtown College campus.

“Just overjoyed,” was a tearful Donna Bucher’s reaction just after the meeting. “I really didn’t think that we had a leg to stand on. But it was the health, safety and welfare of the community. They made the right decision.”

Joelle Myers, who lives across Mount Pleasant Road from the site, had retained attorney William Cluck to fight against the proposal. She and nine other neighboring residents were parties to the zoning board hearings and presented testimony at five public hearings held from Jan. 17 through April 27.

“I am thankful that they heard us and that they realized that this is not what’s best for our community,” Myers said.

The Irvine, California-based company proposed building a 1,006,880-square-foot warehouse, to store electrical equipment, at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, on a 106.5-acre tract just north of Greiner Industries. The land is owned by Franklin Greiner Jr.

Attorney Esch McCombie, who represents Panattoni, declined before the meeting to offer any reaction afterward.

“It’s the right decision,” Cluck said after the meeting. “The community was opposed, and the applicant didn’t meet the standards in the ordinance.”

He said he expects Panattoni to appeal the decision to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Township Supervisor Kevin Baker, who was present, said, “I am happy with the decision they made.”

Local residents have been vehemently opposed to the project. Numerous “No More Warehouses” signs have been planted around area roads. At the hearings, neighboring residents and others expressed concern about increased traffic, noise, emissions, light pollution, adequate water supply and run-off, and litter if the project was approved.

Zoners make case against

Covering an area equivalent to 17 football fields and standing up to 50 feet high, the warehouse would operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There would be 154 truck docks, 212 trailer parking spaces and 440 employee parking spaces.

Before Thursday’s vote, zoning hearing board member Gregory Hitz Sr. pointed to an ordinance that prohibits shipping and receiving within 600 feet of a residential area between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. He also considered the opponents’ traffic expert testimony to be more credible than that of Panattoni’s expert.

“I personally was unable to be assured that the peak traffic could be accommodated in a safe and efficient manner despite any testimony regarding improvements to be constructed by the applicant,” Hitz said.

Panattoni’s traffic study predicted the warehouse would generate an additional 1,629 vehicle trips on an average weekday, including 605 trucks. Panattoni proposed extending Steel Way, a cul-de-sac south of the property, to meet the proposed warehouse driveway, so trucks could turn more easily onto Cloverleaf Road.

Hitz also said this size of warehouse “exceeds what is intended by the zoning ordinance for light industrial districts.” And he said Panattoni failed “to demonstrate that the proposed development is not detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the neighborhood,” a comment echoed by fellow zoning board member James Hershey. The third member, Robert Newton Jr., seconded both their comments.

Originally, Panattoni proposed building four warehouses on the east side of Cloverleaf Road, near the Elizabethtown-Rheems exit of Route 283. In October, township supervisors accepted Panattoni’s petition to rezone the three tracts of land eyed for the project, totaling about 280 acres, from light industrial and agricultural to general industrial. A supervisors' hearing on the rezoning petition has not yet been scheduled.

All four warehouses, including the one on Mount Pleasant Road, would total 2.7 million square feet, equal to 49 football fields.

To handle traffic, Panattoni proposed building three roundabouts along Cloverleaf Road: two by the Route 283 interchange and one at Schwanger Road.

In December, Panattoni applied to the zoning hearing board for the special exception for the Mount Pleasant Road site. The application described a potential tenant seeking to consolidate two south-central Pennsylvania locations into one to store electrical equipment and parts.