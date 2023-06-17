When: Clay Township supervisors meeting, June 13.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a request from the Lancaster Bicycle Club to use township roads Aug. 20 as part of the Covered Bridge Classic, an annual fundraiser and invitational bike ride.

Why it matters: Bicyclists following the classic’s routes will pass through three miles in the township, on roads including Wood Corner, Durlach and Indiantown roads. John Herr, ride coordinator and community liaison, said the club is not requesting any road closures for the race.

Details: The Covered Bridge Classic has bicyclists riding on 35-, 65-, and 100-mile scenic routes throughout Lancaster County in August. The routes highlight the county's covered bridges.

Charity: Proceeds from the event will go toward the club’s grant program. The Lancaster Bicycle Club’s grant program has funded over $500,000 in grants to bicycle-related projects throughout Lancaster County since 1999. The program has also helped fund scholarships for students at HACC and contributed funds to covered bridge maintenance across Lancaster County.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their next meeting at 7 a.m. June 28 in the township building, 870 Durlach Road, Stevens.