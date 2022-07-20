A Berks County man facing federal charges for assaulting three police officers and a news photographer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is scheduled to accept a plea deal in federal court.

Alan Byerly, of Fleetwood, is scheduled to accept a plea deal in federal court Monday, according to a report by The Reading Eagle. A hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. He faces an 8-count indictment that includes charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

Byerly has been in federal custody since July 2021, initially pleaded not guilty in September to his charges and even turned down a plea deal presented to him in November, according to the report. Byerly was initially going to go to trial, but that never happened.

The charging documents state that:

- Byerly was among a crowd of rioters who gathered near a line of bicycle racks set up by police to keep the crowd at bay. Video footage shows him just behind the bike racks holding what appears to be a Taser, which he raises in the air with his right hand and activates.

- Byerly charged at police, some of whom can be heard yelling, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” to warn other officers.

- Within seconds, the officers were able to knock the Taser out of Byerly’s hands but he kept charging, striking and pushing officers. At one point he tried to take a baton from an officer, knocking that officer to the ground in the process.

- Officers were eventually able to restrain Byerly however, he was able to escape the scene with the help of a fellow rioter.

The attack on police officers was the second assault in which Byerly was involved on Jan. 6. Earlier that afternoon, video footage posted by media outlets showed him joining the assault on an Associated Press photographer who was pulled down a flight of stairs, pushed to the ground and dragged toward a crowd of protesters, according to charging documents.