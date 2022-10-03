A Berks County man died after being hit by a tree branch on a golf course last week.

The tree branch fell on him while he was in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course off Chapel Hill Road in Spring Township this week, officials said Thursday according to a report by The Reading Eagle.

Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m. Monday in Reading Hospital by a staff physician, Coroner John Fielding said according to the report.

The news agency reported that the Spring Township police and fire departments responded along with a Western Berks ambulance crew that took Ritter to the hospital. Fielding determined Ritter died of head injuries and ruled his death accidental.

Fielding said strong winds early in the week may have weakened the tree limb before it fell.