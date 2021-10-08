A Berks man who was struck and killed by an SUV in Wyomissing, Berks County, Wednesday night has been identified by the York County Coroner as Charles Cleaford.

Cleaford, 37, of Reading City, died from “blunt force trauma” to the head and the manner of his death was ruled accidental, according to York County coroner John Hollenbach. An autopsy will not be performed.

Cleaford was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by an SUV while walking in the 2200 block of State Hill Road near Berkshire Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 6.Police say Cleaford was wearing dark-colored clothing and shoes.

Cleaford was walking southbound on State Hill Road when he was hit by the SUV, according to the Wyomissing Police Department. Police say the SUV stopped immediately and called 911.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the investigation and police don’t expect to file charges, according to police.

There is no indication as to whether Cleaford was crossing or walking along the road and the crash remains under investigation, according to police.