BERKS COUNTY – Despite public opposition, Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to house only female asylum seekers at the Berks County Residential Center.

County commissioners Michael Rivera and Christian Leinbach voted to the county’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which previously entailed detaining families for federal immigration authorities, according to a WITF report.

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the board’s only Democrat, didn’t attend the meeting, but told WITF he opposed using the center to detain women immigrants.

Every single speaker and message in the public comment section of the commissioners’ meeting demonstrated opposition to the amendment and to the detention of immigrants in general, according to the report.

Community members, including pro bono immigration lawyer @BridgetCambria8, are asking Berks Commissioners to not convert the county-owned asylum seeking family detention center into a detention center for asylum seeking women @witfnews @ReadingEagle pic.twitter.com/2w8tfXIvvZ — Anthony Orozco (@AnthonyOrozco20) August 19, 2021

The Shut Down Berks Coalition, a group of civic organizations dedicated to closing the Berks County Residential Center, protested outside during the meeting.

Outside of the Berks County Commissioners meeting, another group of residents make their voices heard: https://t.co/P9GT8dupXm — Shut Down Berks Coalition (@ShutDownBerks) August 19, 2021

County spokeswoman Stephanie Weaver told WITF the county doesn’t have a timeline for when it will start to receive women seeking asylum. The center was one of only three family detention centers in the nation.

Federal authorities released around 10 families from the center as ICE re-evaluated its detention priorities, according to WITF. The other two detention centers in Texas remained operational.