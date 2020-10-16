Two beautification initiatives are underway in Chester County’s Sadsbury Township, supervisors heard during their remote Oct. 13 meeting.

Developer John Lymberis will plant trees and other landscaping in the traffic islands in the village of Sadsburyville later this month, according to Jamie MacCombie, township engineer. MacCombie said Lymberis, developer of Lafayette Square, will pay for the trees and landscaping, which the township plans to maintain.

Also, police Chief Michael Hawley said he will work with township solicitor Max O’Keefe to craft an ordinance giving the township enforcement power to remove abandoned vehicles. Once passed, Hawley said the township should notice an improved appearance in unsightly properties.

During the meeting, supervisors heard from Morris Lane residents concerned about the impact development plans proposed by John Rock Inc. might have on their neighborhood. MacCombie said the pallet manufacturing firm just submitted new plans to the township Oct. 13, and they will be reviewed by his office and then the township planning commission when they meet Nov. 11.

Supervisors also approved covenants, restrictions and a wetlands conservation easement for the Lincoln Crest Mobile Home Park. The easement prohibits development in the park’s wetlands area, said O’Keefe, who explained the approvals were necessary so the park’s development plans may be recorded.

In response to complaints about 18-wheel trucks and dump trucks traveling on Lincoln Avenue and Washington Lane, supervisors said they would post new signs prohibiting trucks and ask police to enforce them. MacCombie said trucks were banned from the streets following a traffic study done about 15 years ago.

Answering citizen requests, supervisors also told residents they will publish the agenda for township meetings on their website earlier. Action items and requests to be heard must be received by 4 p.m. Mondays and agendas will be published in the morning of scheduled Tuesday meetings.

Supervisors also said the township will catch up on posting meeting minutes to the website. Some meeting minutes haven’t been posted since 2018.

In other action, supervisors approved:

Hiring Ryan Dennis and Robert Jenkins for snow plowing

Trick-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31

A stormwater agreement for Christian Freeberg at 439 Sonsall Road

A new contract with Signal Services to maintain township traffic lights

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

