A proposed winery in the Owl Valley area of Hellam Township would be contrary to the state constitution and the township’s comprehensive plan, a Lancaster historian testified Nov. 7 as opponents of the winery began presenting their arguments to the township’s board of supervisors.

Noise, traffic, and visual impacts from a parking lot would have significant negative impacts, said Randolph Harris, who was the opposition’s lone witness Thursday in the continuing public hearing on WWBK Real Estate Holdings’ request for conditional use approval for a winery on Libhart Mill Road, about a mile south of Hallam Borough.

Under the township’s policy, such hearings are limited to 90 minutes at any one meeting. The winery owners presented their case in two previous sessions. This was the first chance for opponents to argue against the plan. They will continue their arguments at the supervisors’ Nov. 21 meeting. A decision could come at that meeting.

During his testimony, Harris delivered a PowerPoint-type presentation, arguing the winery would negatively impact the historically significant home on the parcel as well as a neighboring home he argued was also historically significant. Harris also argued the winery would negatively impact the surrounding area, which he said was a historically significant rural landscape.

He contended that allowing the winery would violate the 27th Amendment to the state’s constitution, which states the people have “a right to clean air, pure water, and to the preservation of the natural, scenic, historic and esthetic values of the environment.”

Harris also argued the winery would be contrary to the goals of the township’s comprehensive plan, which include preserving “the Township's historic architectural and archaeological resources.”

Under cross examination by Sarah Doyle, an attorney for the winery, Harris admitted the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission has ruled the project would have “no adverse impact” on the house.

Doyle also pointed out Pennsylvania’s courts have ruled the 27th Amendment was not intended to require land use be stagnant or to prohibit development. Doyle also pointed out numerous other properties in the area where new buildings have been added and existing buildings modified.

The supervisors expressed their skepticism of Harris’ arguments. Supervisor Phil Smith pointed out that the comprehensive plan is not law but rather a planning document used to guide the township in enacting zoning and land development laws. The type of winery that is proposed is specifically allowed as a conditional use in the township’s rural agriculture zone.

Galen Weibley, the board’s chair, also pointed out that the question currently before the supervisors was the use of the land. Opponents will have a chance to argue about the design of the winery if it reaches the land development plan stage.

The supervisors twice previously rejected the winery’s conditional use application. Subsequent court challenges resulted in a ruling that those denials were invalid because the supervisors relied on subjective standards that were not part of the township’s zoning code.

A briefing prepared by the township’s staff advised the supervisors that, if the winery meets the zoning code requirements for a written sound control plan, opponents will need to provide “sound studies, traffic studies, etc.” to prove the use is not consistent with the current nature of the Owl Valley area. “Testimony consisting of only thoughts and opinions is not sufficient,” the brief advised.

For more local government coverage from York, Chester and Lebanon counties, click here.