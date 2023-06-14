When: Bart Township board of supervisors meeting, June 7.

What happened: The board agreed to contact the Lancaster County commissioners about its need for $300,000 in matching funds to go along with a $1.85 million multimodal transportation grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to fund construction of 1.4 miles of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail.

Background: Previously, the township applied to the county for a grant as part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds distribution. That process has been delayed leaving the township without the matching funds it needs.

Why it’s important: Grant money has already been secured for some of the trail construction. The project is out for bids in Eden Township, with work to begin this fall and be completed next year. Bart Township also has a bid out for work on the trail in the eastern portion of the township with a possible award in July. There will still be a large section of trail in need of work.

What’s next: If the county grant does not come through, the township has the option of withdrawing the application for the multimodal transportation grant.

Other happenings: The board voted to authorize the solicitor to file a notice of intervention on the township’s behalf in the Jonas Stoltzfus appeal of the May 12 zoning hearing board decision. The Stoltzfus property at 1157 Georgetown Road is being used for custom fertilizer manufacturing. Requests to expand and reconfigure the property have been denied, and the supervisors denied a land development plan on the grounds that it encroached on the flood plain. Stoltzfus will likely appeal that decision.

Office hours: The board of supervisors wants the township office to return to regular office hours. Currently, the office is open by appointment only. The board will revisit this issue at a later date.