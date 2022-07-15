When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: The board voted to authorize preparation of a design and bid package for the drainage and trail base for the Enola Low Grade Trail through the township.

Background: Development of the trail has been an ongoing project for many years. In Bart, township road workers have been making improvements to the drainage system over the past year. Project manager Nate McCulloch of Wilson Consulting Group brought preliminary plans to the meeting for the supervisors to see.

Why it’s important: This stage of the trail construction will raise the trail base and complete drainage repairs.

The cost: Completion of all phases is estimated to cost about $2.24 million. At this time the township has about $1.02 million available in Department of Community and Economic Development and Department of Conservation of Natural Resources grant funds. Bidding the first phase should use current funds with future grant programs potentially available for the remaining phases.

What happens next: Later phases would refine the trail surface, address bridges and install a trail head with parking lot.

Quotable: “I like the idea of doing the drainage first and seeing where it (bids) come in,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.

Other happenings: Roadmaster Mike Weaver told the board that he will be moving from the area in the near future. The board voted to advertise for a replacement for Weaver and also for a secretary/treasurer who might eventually become a township manager. Secretary/Treasurer Cathy Snyder expects to retire in the near future and would like to have an extended time to train her replacement.