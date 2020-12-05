When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: The board decided to table action on the closing of Gibble Hill Road between Heyberger and Lamparter roads until they can determine if grant money could be available to cover the cost of constructing a new culvert-type bridge at a spot where the road is deteriorating.

Background: The road has begun breaking up at the point where a pipe takes a stream under the pavement. It has become so bad that the township has closed the road. Over the past few months, the supervisors have discussed permanently closing the road, but in November heard requests from the Amish community to keep it open.

Why it's important: Supervisor Ray Marvin laid out three possibilities: close the road and turn it back to the two adjoining property owners, who could keep it open as a private road if they wished; replace just the existing pipe at a minimal cost without addressing overflowing stormwater; or apply for a grant to cover the cost of putting in a culvert large enough to handle the runoff.

Quotable: “I was in favor of closing it till I discovered it split a (Amish) church district,” Marvin said.

What happens next: The issue has been tabled for at least one month to give time to see if grant money can be found for the project.

Other happenings: The board adopted the 2021 balanced budget in the amount of $717,140. There is no increase in the current tax rate of 0.425 mills.