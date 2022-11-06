When: Bart Township Supervisors meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: The board approved the preliminary township budget for 2023 in the amount of roughly $841,000, with no increase in taxes.

Background: In addition to the normal revenues, the township has received two payments of $176,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Earlier this year the township gave $164,000 to the Bart Township Fire Company.

Why it’s important: The supervisors have not designated any specific use for the remainder of ARPA money, but they plan to allocate it for general township uses.

The cost: The real estate tax levy will remain at 0.475 mills. To calculate your real tax bill, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and available for inspection at the township building. It is recommended to call to ensure the township office is open. The budget will be adopted at the township’s Dec. 7 meeting.

Other happenings: The board approved replacing the Quarry Road bridge. The township will put the project out for bid.