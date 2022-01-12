When: Bart Township supervisors reorganization and regular monthly meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Ray Marvin remains board chair with Ed Weidman continuing as vice chair. Bill Lamparter completes the three-person board. Lamparter was elected last November, running unopposed after supervisor Chris Unger declined to run for another term.

What happened: The Board of Supervisors voted to follow up on its previous commitment to contribute federal American Rescue Plan funds to Bart Township Fire Company.

Background: The amount of federal funding is limited to the amount of lost local revenue due to COVID-19 that can be documented by the fire company, with a limit not to exceed $175,000. Current estimates put the fire company’s loss between $40,000 and $50,000.

What happens next: The amount will be regulated by federal guidelines on how the money can be spent. At this point, only interim guidelines are available, and some changes may be made.

Other happenings: The board voted to oppose a township Zoning Hearing Board application for a variance to allow for a bookstore and distribution center on the Samuel K. Herschberger property at 4915 White Oak Road. Located in the agricultural zoning district, the property was previously a public pool. The supervisors are taking issue with the lack of information in the hearing application.

Quotable: “I am opposed to it at this point the way it was presented to us,” Weidman said.