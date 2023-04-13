When: Bart Township board of supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: The meeting started early with the annual spring road tour, followed by awarding bids for road materials.

Why it’s important: The winning bid from Longs Asphalt Inc., covered widening Furnace Road for $89,100. They also awarded a bid for rental of a road sealer truck for 30 hours for $11,250.

What happens next: The road sealer truck will be used in the township where needed, including Mt. Pleasant Road, Maple Avenue and White Oak Road.

Quotable: “Our roads and bridges overall are in good condition and they continue to improve,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.

Other happenings: The board named Mark Diemler as sewage enforcement officer. Deimler, of Solanco Engineering, had been an alternate sewage enforcement officer prior to the retirement of longtime officer Marvin Stoner in February.

The cost: Deimler’s fees will be added to the township fee schedule.