When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 1.

What happened: After a brief public hearing, the board approved the new southern Lancaster County comprehensive plan.

Background: Municipalities are required to update their comprehensive plan every 10 years. For more than a year and a half, townships in the southern end of the county have been working on a new regional comprehensive plan with assistance from the Lancaster County Planning Commission. According to supervisor Ray Marvin, of the 12 municipalities in the region, nine are holding hearings to possibly adopt the plan in February or March. Providence, Little Britain and Sadsbury townships are not participating in the plan at this time. Among the municipalities to hold hearings, in addition to Bart, are the boroughs of Christiana and Quarryville, plus the townships of Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton and Martic.

Why it’s important: The comprehensive plan lays out guidelines for future planning and zoning to provide direction for the future development of the region. Some aspects of the plan include transportation, recreation and higher density housing. Because the plan addresses the entire region, rural municipalities like Bart Township can focus on preserving agricultural land, while denser housing and commercial/industrial development are directed to other areas that have existing public water and sewer systems.

The cost: The cost for a township to update or create a new comprehensive plan on its own could cost many thousands of dollars. To support the regional approach, the county Planning Commission has provided assistance in creating the document at no charge. The only costs to the participating municipalities will be advertising notice of the hearings and printing copies of the plan.

Quotable: “It has been a long process. All in all, it saves us and other townships a significant amount over doing it ourselves,” Supervisor Ed Weidman said.

What happens next: The plan will go into effect when it is officially recorded in early Februrary. Copies are available at the township office.

Other happenings: The township is moving forward with preparing bids for repairs to the Quarry Road bridge. Separate bids will be let for the bridge deck, steel and concrete. Other work may be done by the township crew and local firm.