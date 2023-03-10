When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, March 5.

What happened: The board voted to apply for American Rescue Plan Act funding through a new round of grants from Lancaster County. Bart Township officials hope to receive up to $325,000 for matching funds to go along with other grants for development of the recreational Enola Low Grade Trail through the township.

Background: This is the second round of grants being awarded by the county to distribute ARPA money from the federal government. The township has been working several years on the development of the rail trail. At this time, they have some funds remaining from existing grants, and are applying for more money through Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Some of the new grants require the township to provide a percentage match to its funding.

Why it’s important: The township must address drainage issues along the trail.

The cost: The entire project for the trail in Bart Township is expected to cost $4.28 million. Other recent grants the township has applied for are $250,000 from DCNR and $75,000 from DCED.

Other happenings: Marvin Stoner, the township’s sewage enforcement officer, is resigning due to health issues. Solanco Engineering is the township’s alternate sewage officer and will handle work until a new officer is appointed in April.