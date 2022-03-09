When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, March 2.

What happened: The board voted to use federal American Rescue Plan money to support the Bart Township Fire Company and pay for projects on the township roads, equipment and buildings.

Background: To date, the township has received $176,000 from the federal government under the plan, and it will receive an additional payment in June bringing the total to $352,000. When the plan was first introduced, regulations strictly limited the ways the money could be spent. Recently, a new provision allows municipalities to make a one-time election that allows them to use the funds for a wide variety of projects.

Why it’s important: Bart Township Fire Company has documented $164,566 in lost revenue during the pandemic, when it was unable to hold fundraising events. The supervisors voted to give the fire company that amount and use the remainder for township projects.

Quotable: “At the end of the day we wanted to be sure the fire company got what they need because they are a vital part of our township,” supervisor Ray Marvin said.

What happens next: Township projects to be conducted with the remaining funds include repair or replacement of the Quarry Road bridge, general road repairs, and insulation of the township garage building. Spending will be tracked and reports made at the end of the process.

Other happenings: Bart officials asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to do a traffic study on the intersection of Route 896 and Noble Road, in hopes of eventually installing four-way stop signs.