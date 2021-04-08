When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, April 7.

What happened: A letter from Manheim Township urged municipalities to support the formation of a countywide public health department. The supervisors declined the request and instead passed a motion to oppose the idea by either joining with neighboring Christiana Borough or drafting a letter of their own to the Lancaster County commissioners.

Bridge repair: The board voted to rescind last month’s decision to apply for a state grant to replace a failing pipe under Gibble Hill Road.

Background: The road was in disrepair to the point where the township believed it to be unsafe. The road was closed, and there was discussion of abandoning it, but the community turned out at township meetings to ask it be replaced or repaired instead. In March the board voted to apply for a grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to install a culvert to act as a bridge for the stream.

Why it’s important: This month, Supervisor Chairman Ray Marvin reported that upon closer examination there is a hole in the existing pipe that could be repaired by the township road crew.

Federal funding: Marvin reported the township can expect to receive $330,000 from the latest federal stimulus package, half to arrive in June and the remainder next year.

Quotable: “It’s not clear how the money can be spent. It looks like you’re going to be able to use it for anything related to COVID-19,” Marvin said.

What happens next: Marvin suggested Bart Fire Company and ambulance associations document how much money they have lost during the pandemic, including from the absence of fundraising events. It is possible the township will be able to give federal coronavirus money to those organizations.