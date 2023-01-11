When: Bart Township supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Ray Marvin remains board chairman with Ed Weidman as vice chairman and Bill Lamparter rounding out the three-person board.

Meeting schedule: Board meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. In April and October the meetings will begin at 5 p.m. to allow time for the semi-annual road inspection. October will also be a budget meeting.

Appointments: Scott Frantz was reappointed to an additional four-year term on the township Planning Commission and Joseph Linton was named to a three-year term on the township Zoning Hearing Board.

Office hours: The township office is open by appointment Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.