When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 20.
What happened: The board discussed plans for the Enola Rail Trail project in the township. At this time, the township would rather see clearing and swale repair done on the high side of the trail first to correct stormwater issues there before working on the lower portion.
Background: Grant money has been allocated to the multimunicipal trail, with work being done in Eden Township before moving on to Bart. An underground drainage system used by the railroad has been found in Bart Township, but it would need work to function properly again.
Why it’s important: Bart supervisors want to see drainage issues addressed on the entire width of the right of way, rather than just creating a narrower trailway.
Quotable: “Our goal is not to get the trail open first; it is to get the drainage solved first. I’m not just going to go around our problem because it’s just going to continue to grow,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.
The cost: The township believes that grant money for the trail should address the entire width of the trail and the complete drainage issue. Supervisors voted in May to accept $250,000 toward the project, which the anticipated would cover all but administrative fees.
What happens next: Township workers will continue preparatory work by clearing the trailway with an aim toward uncovering and protecting the drainage system inlets.
Other happenings: The board voted to nominate Marvin to fill a vacancy on the Lancaster County Planning Commission. At their Nov. 6 meeting, supervisors approved the preliminary budget. The balanced general fund budget of $726,780 does not require any increase in township taxes. Final adoption will take place at the Dec. 4 supervisors meeting.