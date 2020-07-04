When: Bart supervisors meeting, in-person with social distancing, July 1.

What happened: After years of attempts to have an abandoned property cleaned up, the township is going to do the work.

Background: Neighbors have complained about the property at 4609 White Oak Road, concerning abandoned vehicles, overgrown grounds and unsafe conditions. The township considers the house abandoned, but efforts to track down the owner and force him to clean it up have repeatedly failed.

Why it’s important: Following up on a recent certified letter that was returned unaccepted, the township is acting on the advice of its solicitor to have township workers go onto the property and clear the overgrowth. They are not permitted to remove the abandoned vehicles but will be able to cut weeds and shrubs within 40 feet of the house.

Quotable: “We have a very patient neighbor who has been putting up with this for years and a resident who is ignoring us,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.

The cost: The township will track all man hours and equipment used for the project, including a chipper. The workers may also call in a constable if they feel it is necessary. When a total cost is known, a municipal lien will be filed against the property.