When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, March 4.
What happened: Supervisors discussed the upcoming repairs to the Furnace Road bridge. Work is expected to begin on or around March 23, depending on weather conditions, and continue for about two months.
Why it’s important: During the repair work, Furnace Road will be closed.
Background: A weight limit of seven tons was placed on the bridge when it was inspected last year. Once the work is complete, the bridge should go back to no weight restriction.
Quotable: “We see this as a maintenance project. We’re trying to use people in the township. We feel like it’s going to be cost effective,” Supervisor Ray Marvin said.
The cost: Total costs are not clear yet. The township is doing most of the work themselves or with local help.
Other happenings: The township is part of an application for a $700,000 grant for the Enola Low Grade Trail. This grant will allow for continued development of the trail, hopefully completing the Bart Township section. Current grant money is being used on design work and physical improvements in Eden Township. As part of the grant application, the board passed a resolution that the township intends to operate and maintain the trail.