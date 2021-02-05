When: Bart Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.

What happened: The board had an extended discussion about the Enola Low Grade Trail, including costs and grant opportunities.

Background: The former railroad line runs through five municipalities in the county, including Bart. Since the line was abandoned as a railroad, the municipalities and the county have been working to make the rail bed into a usable trail. In Bart Township, a drainage system exists under the rail bed built in 1903 by the railroad, but it has not been maintained and needs some restoration.

Why it’s important: The supervisors want to do the work in the most economical and effective way possible. That means doing as much of the work as possible with their own crews, along with rented equipment and an operator.

Quotable: “We’d like to continue the work we can do on our section as we have time. We’re going to do what we can ourselves. We want to keep it simple and cost efficient,” supervisors’ chairman Ray Marvin said.

The cost: The total cost for the full 9 miles of trail is estimated at $4.6 million. Grants totaling $2.127 million have been secured, with more grant applications to come. The township has $250,000 of a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources grant in hand and is hoping to use that money toward their expenses.

What happens next: As work on the trail continues, Sadsbury Township will be one of the next sections for improvements. At that point, Bart would like Sadsbury to become the conduit for future grants.

Other happenings: After opening three bids, the board approved the sale of the township’s Hollow Road property to high bidder David Stoltzfus for $280,500. Stoltzfus owns an adjoining property, which will provide access to the previously landlocked parcel.

Also: The board voted to proceed with legal action against the owner of the property at 113A Green Tree Road, where a new building is being constructed closer to the roadway than permitted. A request for a variance was denied by the township zoning hearing board, but work on the building appears to be continuing without approval.