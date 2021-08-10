When: Supervisors meeting, Aug 4.

What happened: The supervisors are directing the zoning officer to proceed with enforcement if there are any future violations at the Jonas Stoltzfus property at 1157 Georgetown Road.

Background: Stoltzfus came to the July board meeting to respond to complaints that his fertilizer business was in violation for excess outdoor storage, trash and running a forklift on the roads to transport materials. Stoltzfus agreed to comply with board conditions and asked for an opportunity to present a plan for the property that would make it possible to comply with conditions while running a growing business.

Why it’s important: The board was shown a concept for the property that replaces both the existing house and the business with new structures. The supervisors agreed that the new plan would be an improvement for the business property, but they are concerned with the operation staying in compliance while changes are being made.

Quotable: “It’s a public safety concern for us. Personally, I’m against forklifts being on roads anywhere,” supervisor Ray Marvin said.

What happens next: If Stoltzfus chooses to go forward with a new plan it will have to be submitted to the township for approvals.

Other happenings: The board noted that the office has been receiving anonymous messages and emails. The supervisors agreed to stick with long-standing policy and not respond to anonymous complaints.

Also: New regulations related to the Sunshine Law require municipalities to post their agenda at least 24 hours prior to meetings. The township does not have a website, but agendas will be posted at the township building.