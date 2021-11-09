When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: The board approved a new preplanning checklist that will help township residents through the permit process of preparing to apply for a building or zoning permit.

Background: The supervisors have noticed that as the permit applications have become more complex in recent years, residents need more assistance to get through the process.

Why it’s important: Using the checklist residents can assemble all the information they will need to go through the steps of applying for a permit, saving time and frustration.

What happens next: Copies of the new checklist will be available from the township secretary and the zoning officer.

Zoning Issues: The zoning hearing board will address two requests this month. The first comes from Joseph King who is looking to expand the second floor of this business to provide additional wood storage and production space. The supervisors support the application but have cited King for failing to clean up the current outdoor storage specifically prohibited by an earlier zoning hearing. The second hearing is for a redesign of the liquid fertilizer business on the Jonas Stoltzfus property at 1157 Georgetown Road. Stoltzfus was cited for zoning violations this spring but has remediated the situation while preparing the new design for the property. The plan relocates the house to the back of the property and redesigns the driveway entrance.

Quotable: “I still struggle with the location for that size business. I’m willing to not oppose it, but I’m not in full support,” Supervisor Ed Weidman said.