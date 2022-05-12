When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, May 4.

What happened: The board voted to do whatever is necessary to complete the township’s section of the Enola Low Grade Trail surface and trailhead before the end of next year.

Background: Bart Township has been named as the applicant of several recent grants for the rail trail project, but funding covers work in both Eden and Bart townships. Design work is taking longer in Eden Township due to issues with wetlands.

The cost: Over $1 million in grant funding has been approved for this project. So far about $250,000 has been used on design work in Eden Township.

Why it’s important: Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant funds for the trail must be used by the end of 2023. Bart officials believe they can meet that deadline. There are federal and county grant funds that will continue to be available for Eden Township.

Quotable: “Our goal is to have a bid package ready to approve to advertise at our September meeting,” board Chair Ray Marvin said.

What happens next: Engineer Mark Wilson will work with the township secretary to complete the design for the trail in time to advertise for bids in September, award contracts in October and have the work completed in 2023.

Other happenings: The board voted to hire a part-time road crew worker to fill a recently created vacancy.